In Pictures: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday with Minal, Aiman, Muneeb Butt

Newly-wed Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrated his birthday on Tuesday night with wife Minal Khan and close friends including sister and brother-in-law Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt!

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram rang in his birthday amid close family and friends with a quaint dinner at the swanky Karachi bistro Côte Rôtie, where wife Minal Khan made special arrangements complete with a custom dinner menu and a cake fashioned like a vintage car.

Wife Minal Khan also took to Instagram to share a picture with her beau with a loving birthday message for him that read, “My baby’s birthday dinner! Happy birthday my love.”

Minal’s sister Aiman Khan also attended her brother-in-law’s birthday dinner with her husband Muneeb Butt, both of whom also turned to Insatgram to wish Ahsan Mohsin Ikram a happy birthday with special pictures with the birthday boy.

The sisters also posed away with their misters for a picture that has already taken social media by storm thanks to their fans!

The newly-weds also made for a stunning vision on their own, specially as Ahsan cut his cake with his excited wife next to him.

Here’s wishing Ahsan Mohsin Ikram a very happy birthday!