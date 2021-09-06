In Pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal’s birthday

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s daughter Amal Muneeb turned two this year, and the couple marked their little princess’ day with a fun-filled bash!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Amal on Aug. 30 2019, celebrated their daughters second birthday amongst family and friends with a fun cat-themed birthday party!

With pink and black decor, complete with elaborate balloon arches stamped with black paw-prints and an adorable cake with a sleepy kitty face, the party seems to be a huge hit from what the pictures show! Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

The only thing cuter than the decor was the family of three itself, and these pictures and snippets of Amal with her parents are all things adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

In attendance were close family members, including Aiman Khan’s twin sister and bride-to-be Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Aiman and Minal’s brothers and mother were also present.

Amal also got some extra loving from her maternal aunt, Minal, who couldn’t stop posing away with her little ‘Amalu’ as she likes to call her!

Here’s wishing little Amal Muneeb a very happy belated birthday!