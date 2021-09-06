Monday, September 6, 2021
Web Desk

In Pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal’s birthday

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s daughter Amal Muneeb turned two this year, and the couple marked their little princess’ day with a fun-filled bash!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Amal on Aug. 30 2019, celebrated their daughters second birthday amongst family and friends with a fun cat-themed birthday party!

With pink and black decor, complete with elaborate balloon arches stamped with black paw-prints and an adorable cake with a sleepy kitty face, the party seems to be a huge hit from what the pictures show! Have a look:

The only thing cuter than the decor was the family of three itself, and these pictures and snippets of Amal with her parents are all things adorable!

Amal Mother
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

 

Aiman, Muneeb and Amal
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

Aiman Khan and Daughter
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

Aiman Khan and Amal Muneeb
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

In attendance were close family members, including Aiman Khan’s twin sister and bride-to-be Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Aiman and Minal’s brothers and mother were also present.

The Family
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

Minal and Ahsan
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

Amal also got some extra loving from her maternal aunt, Minal, who couldn’t stop posing away with her little ‘Amalu’ as she likes to call her!

Minal and Amal
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

Amal Aunt
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

amal muneeb
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

Here’s wishing little Amal Muneeb a very happy belated birthday!

