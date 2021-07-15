Thursday, July 15, 2021
Web Desk

In Pictures: Ayeza Khan throws Barbie bash for Hoorain’s birthday

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor rang in their firstborn Hoorain Taimoor’s birthday in style on Wednesday with a Barbie-themed bash!

Naturally, with birthday bashes come photoshoots, and the family of four went all out for Hoorain’s sixth birthday with a birthday shoot complete with a Barbie box, and we can’t get enough!

The mother-daughter duo matched in gorgeous pink dresses styled to doll-like perfection and posed to no end inside the doll box. Have a look!

Ayeza and Hoorain Hoorain Taimoor

Ayeza Khan also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her ‘Barbie’. “My Barbie turns 6 today.
A big day for her and for us. Can’t believe she is growing up so fast, my little fashion icon, I am so proud of her.”

“It’s such perplexing feeling to see your kids grow because while I want them to grow and see the world and learn from it themselves, and be more mature, I also wish I could just stop the time and be with my babies forever at this moment,” she added.

That’s not all… on Hoorain’s special request, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor also assumed their Barbie and Ken roles to pose inside the box!

Taimoor and Ayeza

Ayeza Khan

The couple also posed alongside both their kids, Hoorain and son Rayan, making for a picture-perfect family portrait!

Birthday Bash

Needless to say, Hoorain’s dress was fit for a princess… or a Barbie princess!

