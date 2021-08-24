In Pictures: Engaged lovebirds Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari vacation up North

Recently engaged couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are the latest to head up North for a mini-vacay, choosing the picturesque Swat Valley as their getaway spot.

The couple has been pictures of their adventures on their respective Instagram accounts, and while fans have yet to see a picture of them both together, it’s easy to guess that they’ve been posing for each other!

Saboor Aly took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of herself in a casual outfit with lush green mountains in the background. “Breath. See, listen, feel what’s around,” she captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, her fiance Ali Ansari turned to his own Instagram account, sharing a video of himself enjoying the gorgeous scenery. “Sometimes you just need that sweet escape,” he wrote.

In one of the videos, Ali pans the camera away from his face, focusing on the crystal clear river flowing behind him.

He also shared pictures of himself perched on a rock, with the river flowing around him in all its majesty! We can’t get enough of the pictures, and if we’re being honest, we can’t wait to make our way to Swat right about now thanks to Saboor and Ali!

Saboor and Ali got engaged in May, taking to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate ceremony. “With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person,” wrote Saboor. read more

Talking about how the engagement was a surprise even to her, Saboor told BBC Urdu, “When we (Ali and her) started talking, I made it clear that I don’t want to prolong the talking stage and that if there had to be something, I’d want it to happen right away. I thought it would fizzle out after I said that but everything happened very quickly from there on.”