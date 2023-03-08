In pictures: Kinza Hashmi’s birthday dinner

Pictures of actor Kinza Hashmi’s birthday dinner are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Kinza Hashmi shared the pictures on her account. She was all smiles in the clicks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Her visuals got millions of likes. Her fellow celebrity Armeena Rana Khan felicitated birthday wishes by writing “Happy Birthday Sweety”.

The actress has made her name in the modelling industry. She has walked the ramp in illustrious fashion and beauty shows. Moreover, the celebrity is the face of beauty and cosmetics products.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on the interactive platform. Her social media posts are a hit every time.

Earlier, Kinza Hashmi shared pictures of her rocking a stylish western. Moreover, her hairstyle, high heel shoes, and necklace made her look exquisite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Moreover, she broke the internet with pictures of her in a dark green outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

On the acting front, she plays the female protagonist in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Hook‘, whose story revolves around love and revenge. The situation gets dire when arrives when Shaheer (Shahroz Sabzwari) comes in between lovebirds Haya (Kinza Hashmi) and Zayan (Mirza Zain Baig).

They have to face the wrath of Shaheer’s brother Jaffer Illahi (Faysal Quraishi), who is seeking vengeance from them for his death.

She has worked in hit dramas ‘Azmaish‘, ‘Gul o Gulzar‘ and ‘Moray Saiyaan‘.

