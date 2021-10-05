In pictures: Maya Ali looks stunning in latest Instagram posts

Pakistani actress Maya Ali looked ravishing in a series of pictures which she posted on the picture-sharing social media application Instagram.

The actress captioned one of the pictures with “Phool hain, rang hai, reet hai..💓💓” while another was captioned as “Hum ko ajj piya Milan ki preet hai…💓”

The total number of likes on three pictures are 147,379 likes and counting.

In the comments section, actress Yumna Zaidi jokingly asked that she should stop posting such pictures she is extremely beautiful.

Taking a break

Earlier, the actress Maya Ali had decided to take a break from social media for finding inner peace due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maya Ali said that she was going on a hiatus from social media and everyone was doing their best in their own ways to deal with the pandemic situation. She further mentioned that it was the best time to “detox” for finding inner peace.

Returns to social media

Designer Faiza Saqlain had reported that the celebrity was unwell on social media. He shared images in which she was seen wearing a hospital gown and a protective mask.

Maya posted a series of images with a heartfelt caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga… (It’s been ages since you saw me. You won’t be able to see me after ages…).”