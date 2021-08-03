In Pictures: Model Areeba Habib confirms her engagement!

Model and TV actor Areeba Habib is the latest celeb to say yes, confirming her baat pakki (engagement) on Tuesday.

Habib took to Instagram to share pictures from her intimate engagement early on Tuesday, days after the actual event – the Koi Chand Rakh actor had already teased some pictures of the decor over the weekend.

Abeera Habib posted pictures of the gorgeous, understated decor for her “‘event to remember”, following it up with pictures herself dolled up in an equally understated yet gorgeous engagement look.

The event was kept small and intimate with only close family in attendance, keeping in view the current COVID wave. Habib chose to include her friends on her big day by sending them stunning favours from the night instead.

Abeera Habib also shared a picture of the scrumptious menu from her and fiance Saadain’s engagement dinner. Oh, how we wish we were invited!

Here’s wishing the newly engaged couple a happily ever after!