In pictures: Northern lights make a rare southern appearance

A powerful geomagnetic solar storm has made the northern lights visible much farther south than usual.

CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. When directed at Earth, they cause geomagnetic storms.

The CME travelled to Earth at nearly 1.5 million miles per hour (2.4 million kilometers per hour), according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

Northern Lights are seen over Haraldsted Lake, near Ringsted, Denmark.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, light up the sky in Portland, Maine.