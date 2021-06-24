In Pictures: Sumbul Iqbal stuns on sister Kompal’s wedding

TV actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan made sure to make heads turn as the ultimate bridesmaid on her sister Kompal Iqbal’s wedding festivities earlier this week.

Kompal, who has an impressive Instagram following of her own, tied the knot with Shumail Aqeel earlier this week and made for one stunning bride in a gorgeous cream-hued ensemble.

Sumbul, on the other hand, turned heads as her little sister’s bridesmaid. Accompanying her sister through her big day, Sumbul was a vision in a pastel pistachio number, with heavy jewels to accent the whole look. She also let her hair down to frame her face, and we have to say that it was a great styling call!

The two sisters took to Instagram to share heartwarming pictures from the event, with Sumbul also penning down a message for her sister.

“To my little sister on her wedding day. It is hard to know what to say. You and I have shared many things together, and I have seen you grow into a confident young girl. You chose a good boy to spend your life with, and I am happy to have him as my brother-in-law,” she wrote, sharing a video of the event highlights.

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Sumbul, and specially to Kompal on her big day!