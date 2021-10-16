Actor Inaya Khan’s Instagram pictures go viral

Actor Inaya Khan, know for playing a negative character in ARY Digital play ‘Mere Apne‘ is getting followers by the minute on her Instagram profile thanks to her flawless acting in the drama.

The actress recently shared some pictures on her Instagram profile and her fans are loving them, instantly making them go viral on a number of social media sites.

Inaya Khan also recently appeared on ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ to promote her play ‘Mere Apne’ and told the show host Nida Yasir about her interests and foray into the showbiz industry.

The lady shared that she was born in United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She added that now that she has forayed into acting, she will make it her first priority.

Her role in Mere Apne is a negative one, where she plays Maryam, a girl whose vile intentions are about to ruin many lives.

Mere Apne airs on ARY Digital Monday to Sunday at 7PM.

