The Chairman of Economic Policy and Business Development of Pakistan and a former caretaker federal minister, Gohar Ejaz, has unveiled a simplified one-page income tax return form, arguing that a shorter and easier system could significantly expand the country’s tax base.

Gohar Ejaz announced the proposal on the social media platform X. He said the simplified form was designed to encourage more people to file tax returns and could potentially increase the number of tax filers from 7 million to 100 million.

Former caretaker federal minister has criticised the existing tax filing system managed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), saying its current 147-page return form was too complicated for ordinary taxpayers.

According to him, around 7 million taxpayers are currently registered with the FBR, while only 3 million actively file tax returns.

Gohar Ejaz said that the one-page form has been prepared for the convenience of taxpayers, and it includes key information such as sources of income, tax deductions, and family details.

He said the one- page income tax return form was aimed to make the tax filing process more accessible and user-friendly.