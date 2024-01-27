Increase in exports cause historic hike in vegetable prices

ISLAMABAD: A government document has exposed the cause of historic hike in vegetable prices in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the paper the vegetable exports registered 232 percent increase in December last year.

“Over 92,000 metric tonnes of vegetables were exported to overseas in December,” the document shared.

The volume of vegetable exports remained 11.46 billion rupees in month of December. “In comparison vegetable exports were Rs 3.45 billion in previous financial year,” the paper read.

The exports of vegetables registered 86 pct hike in comparison to November. “The value of vegetable exports in November was over six billion rupees,” according to the government.