Increased prices of petroleum products with a heavy heart: PM Shehbaz

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products with a heavy heart, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of seven development projects in Gwadar, Shehbaz Sharif said his predecessor Imran Khan had set a trap for his government by decreasing the prices of petroleum products after assessing that the no-confidence vote against him was going to succeed.

He lashed out at the former government, saying that the Imran Khan-led regime never provided subsidies on wheat and sugar. “We tried our best not to impose extra burden on the people,” he said, adding that the debt has increased because of the previous government.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that the country has very limited gas and most of them are depleting. “We are mostly dependent from outside to meet our energy needs,” he said, adding that the government was forced to take the drastic measure as it had no other option.

The premier added that the government will provide Rs2,000 to 80 million people. “This money can be used for any purpose. We have not limited it to any one commodity,” he added.

Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the Prime Minister said the East Bay link will connect Gwadar to Karachi, which will further improved the transport facility. “For 3,200 families living here, China is providing solar panels,” he added.

He was dismayed at the development lag in Gawadar, saying that the Gwadar Airport has not been completed since its foundation back in 2017-18. He also regretted that the people of Gwadar could not be provided sufficient drinkable water yet.

“Efforts are being made to install 100 or 150 MW solar parks in and around Gwadar,” the premier said, vowing to work on ‘war footings’ for the port city.

The Prime Minister also said that funds would be allocated for Gwadar University in the next budget and the project would be implemented immediately. “The security agencies are providing excellent security to the Chinese people,” he concluded.

