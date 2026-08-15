'Incredibles 3' : Pixar reveals first look of characters, plot

Pixar revealed the first look of Incredibles 3. The third sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on June 16, 2028.

In the latest report, Pixar has released the new look of its famous superpowered family, made up of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. The writer Brad Bird confirmed no time jump in the third sequel, thus keeping the kids with their original ages.

The first concept art for the film was revealed during the Disney Entertainment Showcase presentation at the D23 fan event Friday, along with some new plot details. In the third “Incredibles” movie, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack will move into the leading roles and will be sneaking out of the house at night to protect the city and hide it from their parents.

“Incredibles 3” will follow the aftermath of superheroes regaining legal status, which happened at the end of the second movie. In 2018’s “Incredibles 2,” the Parrs battled the villainous Underminer (John Ratzenberger). After a failed mission, they are forced back into hiding. But the superhero family eventually regains public sympathy for superheroes after defeating the evil Screenslaver (voiced by Catherine Keener).

Read More:Incredibles 2 film shows fantastic vs the ordinary, says actress Holly Hunter

Craig T. Nelson returns for “Incredibles 3″ as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible with Holly Hunter as Helen Parr/Elastigirl. Also returning are Sarah Vowell as Violet and Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius Best/Frozone. Huck Milner will reprise his role from “Incredibles 2″ as Dash.

“The Incredibles” was first released back in 2004. The sequel “Incredibles 2” came in 2018 and held the distinction as Pixar’s highest-grossing film ever until 2024’s “Inside Out 2.” The third installment was initially announced at Disney’s D23 event in August 2024, with the release date confirmed in March.

All three “Incredibles” films are written by Bird. Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Elemental”) takes over as director of “Incredibles 3″ from Bird, who helmed the first two films. Bird is set to direct his long-awaited project “Ray Gunn,” set for release December 18.