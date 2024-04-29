Incumbent Establishment has no personal agenda: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday claimed that the incumbent establishment has no personal agenda and wants politicians to work together to steer the country forward, ARY News reported.

“The incumbent establishment wants politicians to resolve issues and run the country so that they can return to their role,” the former interior minister said while speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’.

Even today, Rana Sanaullah regretted, that the politicians are not ready to settle the issues, adding: “If we don’t take notice now, a disaster may occur, and there will be no way out.”

In response to a question, he emphasised that the establishment should remain neutral and impartial. “Ever since the establishment talked about being neutral, PTI founder [Imran Khan] is now against them.”

Apparently referring to Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the then establishment ‘nurtured’ a person and thrown out a well-establish government. He added that the project is now being wound up.

Sanaullah emphasised that they want the project to be wrapped up and then political parties and politicians should be allowed to do their work.

He also extended an offer to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that if they want to contact, they are ready to talk, “just as we were ready for dialogue even when they were putting us in jail”.