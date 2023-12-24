IND v AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur engages in fiery face-off with Alyssa Healy

India Women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked in an intense mood in the ongoing one-off Test against Australia in Mumbai.

The skipper got engaged in a heated face-off with her Australia counterpart Alyssa Healy during the 80th over of the test match between both sides on Day 3.

On the third ball of the over, Kaur bowled a nicely tossed-up delivery, as Healy came down the ground to hit it straight back to Kaur. Here, the Indian skipper, who was desperately looking for a breakthrough, saw an opportunity to affect a run-out, assuming Healy was still out of her ground. However, the Aussie skipper was well in, and the ball deflected off her bat and raced away to the boundary ropes.

The batter, however, smiled back and was surprised to see the ball coming her way, as she was well within her crease.

However, on the very next ball. Harmanpreet Kaur trapped Alyssa Healy in LBW and the Indian captain was pumped up. That was absolute scenes and the crowd at the stadium went berserk after that.

The visiting side were bundled out for 261. The Indian team, in reply, needed just 75 runs to win. During the chase, there was an early hiccup, but ace batter Smriti Mandhana ensured a convincingly 7-wicket win.