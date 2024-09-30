Virat Kohli achieves major milestone in second Bangladesh Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli surpassed his countryman Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batter to score 27,000 international runs in the second IND v BAN Test.

He achieved the milestone on Monday, Day 4 of the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Kohli scored 27,000 runs in 594 innings in international innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the feat in 623 innings.

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara is placed third on the list of fastest batters to reach the milestone, having taken 648 innings to score 27,000 international runs.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is fourth on the list as he took 650 innings to achieve the milestone.

It is worth noting here that Virat Kohli scored 8,871 Test runs in 114 matches at an average of 48.74 before the second IND v BAN Test.

In the ODIs, he has scored 13,906 runs in 295 matches at 58.18 while Kohli also has 4,188 runs from 125 T20Is at 48.69.

The star Indian batter is fourth in the list of batters who scored the most international runs.

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 34,357 runs in 782 innings, followed by Kumar Sangakkara who has scored 28,016 runs in 666 innings.

Rick Ponting is the placed third with 27,483 runs in 668 innings while Virat Kohli is the fourth, having scored 27,012 runs in 594 innings.

Meanwhile, the second IND v BAN Test, mostly affected by rain, saw Bangladesh trailing by 26 runs at Stumps on Day 4 after being reduced to 26/2 in their second innings.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings at 107-3 but could only add 119 more runs to their tally despite an unbeaten century by Mominul Haque.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets, followed by Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep, who took two each.

In response, the home side declared at 285-9 from just 34.4 overs on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 51-ball 72 while KL Rahul scored 68 off just 43 balls.

Kohli was the third-highest run-getter for India, having hit a 47-run knock in the first inning.