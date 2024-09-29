web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike spotted during IND v BAN Test

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Fans were left stunned after a lookalike of star Indian batter Virat Kohli went viral during the second IND v BAN Test in Kanpur.

The Day 3 of second Test was also called off due to wet outfield as fans flocked to the Green Park Stadium to meet their favourite cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

While fans could not meet in person the star players, they got a chance to meet a lookalike of Virat Kohli, who was in attendance during the IND v BAN Test.

The man identified as Karan Kaushal donned India’s Test jersey and posed for photos and selfies with the fans, according to an Indian media outlet.

Hailing from Gurgaon in New Delhi, the doppelganger of the star batter went viral after he was shown on the big screen.

Fans chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ after spotting Kaushal in the stands who seemed to have been enjoying the spotlight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanpur Timez (@estatehub.kanpur)

Last month, a video went viral showing a Virat Kohli lookalike among the protesters in Bangladesh who forced Sheikh Hasina Wazed to resign after a 15-year rule in the Prime Minister’s House.

While videos and photos from the political unrest made rounds on social media for days, a specific video, featuring a man having an uncanny resemblance to star Indian batter Virat Kohi, captured the attention of social media users.

In the viral video, Kohli’s doppelganger was seen sitting on the shoulders of other protestors while chanting slogans.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.