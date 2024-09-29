WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike spotted during IND v BAN Test

Fans were left stunned after a lookalike of star Indian batter Virat Kohli went viral during the second IND v BAN Test in Kanpur.

The Day 3 of second Test was also called off due to wet outfield as fans flocked to the Green Park Stadium to meet their favourite cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

While fans could not meet in person the star players, they got a chance to meet a lookalike of Virat Kohli, who was in attendance during the IND v BAN Test.

The man identified as Karan Kaushal donned India’s Test jersey and posed for photos and selfies with the fans, according to an Indian media outlet.

Hailing from Gurgaon in New Delhi, the doppelganger of the star batter went viral after he was shown on the big screen.

Fans chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ after spotting Kaushal in the stands who seemed to have been enjoying the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanpur Timez (@estatehub.kanpur)

Last month, a video went viral showing a Virat Kohli lookalike among the protesters in Bangladesh who forced Sheikh Hasina Wazed to resign after a 15-year rule in the Prime Minister’s House.

While videos and photos from the political unrest made rounds on social media for days, a specific video, featuring a man having an uncanny resemblance to star Indian batter Virat Kohi, captured the attention of social media users.

In the viral video, Kohli’s doppelganger was seen sitting on the shoulders of other protestors while chanting slogans.