Khushdil Shah pinpoints Babar’s struggles against left-arm spinners

Karachi Kings all-rounder Khushdil Shah has opened up on his bowling strategy for Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in their previous match in the PSL 10.

Shah was the star of the game between the two teams on April 21 as he bagged three wickets, including the prized wicket of Babar Azam.

He then played an unbeaten 23-run knock as Karachi Kings chased down the 148-run target over the loss of eight wickets.

During a chat with ARY News, the star all-rounder opened up on the game and his success against the star Pakistan batter.

According to Khushdil Shah, the Peshawar Zalmi captain struggles against left-arm spinners.

“I bowl to him in the Pakistan team. He struggles a bit against left-arm spinners. I try to bowl with discipline to him,” he said.

The Karachi Kings all-rounder acknowledged the impact of Babar Azam, saying that the Peshawar Zalmi was taking the game away from them.

“When he comes to bat, I try to dismiss him quickly, or he would take the game away from you,” Khushdil Shah said.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain has found it hard to get going in the ongoing PSL 10, with scores of 0, 1, 2, 46, 56* and 12.

Zalmi are fifth on the points table, with four points from six matches.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are fourth on the points table, with six points from their six PSL 10 games.