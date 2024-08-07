WATCH: Virat Kohli’s lookalike spotted in Bangladesh protests

Social media users were left stunned after a video went viral showing a Virat Kohli lookalike among the protesters in Bangladesh.

Rallies began across Bangladesh last month against civil service job quotas and forced Sheikh Hasina Wazed to resign after a 15-year rule in the Prime Minister’s House.

While videos and photos from the political unrest have been making rounds on social media for days, a specific video, featuring a man having an uncanny resemblance to star Indian batter Virat Kohi, captured the attention of social media users.

In the viral video, Kohli’s doppelganger is seen sitting on the shoulders of other protestors while chanting slogans.

Several users suggested that the cap he is wearing also has a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) logo, a team Virat Kohli has played for a long time in the Indian Premier League.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed resigned and left the country, as more 300 people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

“She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that,” AFP reported, citing sources.

Addressing the nation, army chief of Bangladesh Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that a political transition is in progress and an interim government will be established. He assured that all cases of murder will be investigated and called for trust in the army.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian team on tour to Sri Lanka to play a three-match ODI series.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after the first game was tied while India was beaten in the second game by 32 runs. The visitors, however, won the T20 series 3-0.