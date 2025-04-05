Watch: Power outage brings Pak vs NZ 3rd ODI to a halt

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: A sudden power outage brought the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan to a halt, plunging the Bay Oval stadium into darkness.

The unexpected blackout occurred during the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings, with Tayyab Tahir at the crease.

As New Zealand bowler Jacob Duffy began his run-up, the lights went out, leaving the stadium in darkness and forcing Duffy to stop mid-delivery. Tahir had to move aside to avoid facing the ball in the dark. The power outage halts the match play for a few seconds.

Once the power was restored, play resumed, and Duffy quickly bowled Tahir out for 33 runs.

The incident added a dramatic twist to the match, which ultimately saw New Zealand complete a 3-0 series win.

The tourists were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs in response to New Zealand’s 264-8, in a match shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui.

It followed the pattern of the first two games, with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs, followed by an 84-run victory in Hamilton.

New Zealand also dominated the preceding T20 series, winning 4-1.

Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the sustained bounce and movement of New Zealand’s seam attack and their batsmen were again guilty of rash shots at Bay Oval.