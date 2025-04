WATCH: Scuffle breaks out as Khushdil Shah faces verbal abuse from ‘Afghan’ fans

An unfortunate incident took place during the Pak vs NZ match at a cricket ground in New Zealand, where alleged Afghan spectators reportedly used offensive language against Pakistani players, leading to a scuffle involving cricketer Khushdil Shah, ARY News reported.

According to reports, tensions flared when Khushdil Shah confronted the spectators for making anti-Pakistan remarks.

Instead of backing down, the Afghan fans allegedly intensified their abusive behaviour. Two of them reportedly attempted to get physical with Khushdil Shah.

Following a formal complaint from the Pakistan cricket team, both spectators involved in the incident were removed from the stadium by security officials.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an official statement strongly condemning the inappropriate behaviour and abusive language used by foreign fans against the players.

The PCB stated that the Pakistan team management denounced the verbal abuse directed at national cricketers during the match held in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Pakistan's brittle batting was exposed again as a Ben Sears-inspired New Zealand won the third and final one-day international by 43 runs Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

The tourists were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs in response to New Zealand’s 264-8, in a match shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui.

Pak vs Nz 3rd ODI followed the pattern of the first two games, with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs, followed by an 84-run victory in Hamilton.

New Zealand also dominated the preceding T20 series, winning 4-1.

Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the sustained bounce and movement of New Zealand’s seam attack and their batsmen were again guilty of rash shots at Bay Oval.

Aggressive pace bowler Sears claimed 5-34 to follow his five-wicket bag in Hamilton, with four of his victims falling to short-pitched deliveries.

Fellow seamer Jacob Duffy, who was a handful in both series, took 2-40, including the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan for 37 in the 33rd over to effectively end the tourists’ hopes of victory.

Babar Azam top-scored with 50 off 58 balls while opener Abdullah Shafique ground out a sluggish 33 off 56.

Pakistan’s innings began badly when opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt for one, having been struck on the jaw by a fielder’s throw when attempting a quick single.

Earlier, Rhys Mariu scored a maiden half-century after New Zealand were asked to bat first, with the start of the match delayed for two hours because of a wet outfield.

Opener Mariu, playing just his second international match, scored a composed 58 off 61 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes.

A number of New Zealand middle-order batsmen made starts but didn’t press on for big scores until captain Michael Bracewell produced a flashy 59 at the death.

Bracewell struck six sixes in his 40-ball knock before being caught off the last ball of the innings bowled by Akif Javed.

Seamer Javed took 4-62 off his eight overs although Naseem Shah was arguably the best of the Pakistan bowlers, taking 2-54 and bowling with good pace and movement.