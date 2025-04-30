Umar Akmal weighs in on Babar Azam’s captaincy

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has shared his views on the leadership abilities of Babar Azam amid his side’s disappointing run in the ongoing PSL 10.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, are fifth on the points table, with four points from six matches in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

While his class as a batsman remains undisputed, questions were once again raised over his captaincy decisions and recent form with the bat.

Following Peshawar Zalmi’s defeat in their fourth PSL 10 game against Karachi Kings, former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir pointed out that Babar Azam’s decision-making declined in the closing stages.

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has now come out in support of Babar Azam amid criticism of his captaincy.

During a recent interview, Akmal was asked about his views on whether Babar had captaincy capabilities.

Responding to the question, he said, “He captained the side for five years because he knows captaincy. Why did the PCB keep him captain if he did not win any title?”

Read more: Umar Akmal defends Babar Azam in now viral video

Umar Akmal added, “There is a T20 World Cup every two years and a World Cup every four years. The PCB could have taken away his captaincy by saying that Babar Azam could not lead the side.”

It was the second instance that Akmal defended the former Pakistan captain amid his poor run in the ongoing PSL 10.

In an earlier appearance as a guest on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, Umar Akmal lost his cool at remarks questioning Babar Azam’s place in the Pakistan cricket team.

Upon being asked ‘Which player should not be in the Pakistan squad?’ by Ahmed Ali Butt, Umar Akmal was interrupted by another guest who took the former Pakistan captain’s name.

Akmal, who’s a cousin of Babar, vehemently defended the star batter. “Babar Azam was the captain of Pakistan for 5 years, how can you say this?”