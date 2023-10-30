Nasser Hussain called me a bus driver, says India cricketer

England commentator Nasser Hussain on Sunday continued to make news amid the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, this time over former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif’s claims about him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Nasser Hussain, who led England from 1999 to 2003, came under the limelight over his remarks on the Three Lions’ dismal performances in the ongoing World Cup.

After England’s defeat to Sri Lanka, the commentator said it was the worst show he had never seen England perform as badly as they have in the ongoing tournament. He added that the side collapsed as a unit with their form deserting them and it was the end of an era.

“If you’re gonna go out the World Cup go out playing the way you have done for 7 years” 😤 Kate Cross and Nasser Hussain discuss England’s struggles at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tf5X9GNfjK — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 26, 2023

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen disagreed with Nasser Hussain’s remarks. He told him to stop playing the “blame game” as Jos Buttler’s side had spread joy over the years.

“This England white ball team has given us many years of absolute joy and excitement. I’m seeing quite a bit of negativity and ‘end of era’ stuff. If it is, that’s life. Don’t start the blame game. You’re embarrassing if you do!” he said.

Now, Mohammad Kaif recalled him being involved in an interesting moment with Nasser Hussain in 2002.

The former India cricketer, while commentating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture between hosts India and defending champions England, claimed that he was referred to as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s “bus driver” by the latter.

“I think he must drive the bus, I think he drives Tendulkar around the bus,” Mohammad Kaif recalled.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain names this batter as ‘best’ in middle-order