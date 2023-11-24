IND vs AUS T20I: Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six was not counted

Cricket enthusiasts witnessed some interesting incidents this year, including Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’ incident during the World Cup, while there was another incident occurred where India’s Rinku Singh hit a six on the last ball against Aussie bowler, but the runs were not added to the batter’s score.

The incident occurred during the first T20I match between India and Australia, where India needed one run to win off the last ball, the Indian batsman Rinku Sindh, batting on 22, hit Aussie pacer Sean Abbott into the stands at long-on. The runs, however, were added as extras to the scoreboard as the bowler over had stepped.

Due to the no-ball from Abbott, only one run was added to Team India’s total that was enough to win the game against Australia.

It is pertinent to mention here that if the Indian team needed two runs for the victory and Rinku had hit a six, the shot would have been counted.

In such a scenario, a no-ball would have tied the score and the six would then have been the winning hit.

According to the ICC Men’s T20I Playing Conditions 16.5.1:

“As soon as a result is reached as defined in clauses 16.1, 16.2 or 16.3.1, the match is at an end. Nothing that happens thereafter, except as in clause 41.17.2 (Penalty runs), shall be regarded as part of it.“If a boundary is scored before the batters have completed sufficient runs to win the match, the whole of the boundary allowance shall be credited to the side’s total and, in the case of a hit by the bat, to the striker’s score,” the rule states.