Ravi Shatri sends warning to Shubman Gill?

Legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri seemingly sent a warning to India batter Shubman Gill after he failed to impress in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shubman Gill’s cricketing journey has taken a stark turn. The batter, who was once considered a ‘Prince’ over his previous remarkable performances, is failing to get going in all formats.

He failed to convert his good start in the second Test to a useful knock and ell for 34. His performance highlights an underlying issue in his batting. displaying good timing and shot execution.

Ravi Shastri – who is in the commentator’s panel for the ongoing five-match series – reportedly said young players should know that someone else could replace them if they don’t perform well.

A report by cricket website CricTracker quoted Ravi Shastri saying that Cheteshwar Pujara is always under the selection radar.

“It’s a fresh side, a young side,” he said as quoted in the CricTracker report. “These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don’t forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar.”

Despite him not explicitly naming Shubman Gill in his comments, cricket fans were quick to assume that he was talking about the batter.

Moreover, Ravi Shastri added that players should learn to be patient and adapt to different situations in the format.

“It’s a Test match; you’ve got to stay out there. Otherwise, you’ll get into all sorts of problems. You’re going with those hard hands, reaching out at the ball. Especially with someone of [James] Anderson’s class,” he said.

Related – Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on dating status with Shubman Gill