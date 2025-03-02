‘India playing bad today to avoid Travis Head in semi-final’: Memes flood internet during IND vs NZ clash

Memes flooded the internet after New Zealand restricted India to 249 in the final group-stage game of the Champions Trophy 2025 today (Sunday).

India scored 249-9 in their 50 overs against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand now need 250 runs to win and top the Group A points table.

The two sides have already qualified for the semi-finals, having won their two respective games against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Whoever wins the IND vs NZ match will face Australia in the semifinals. On the other hand, the loser of the IND vs NZ match will meet Group B table-toppers South Africa in the semis.

Social media find humour in the situation and came up with hilarious memes.

One Instagram post read,

“India playing bad today to avoid Travis Head in semi-finals.”

Glenn Phillips is so crazy, he made Anushka remember Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/9ddrDlH3bK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2025

India playing bad today to avoid Travis Head in semis finals.#INDvsNZ | #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/VQIfUmIeKe — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) March 2, 2025

If India win today, they face Travis Head in semis Vice Captain and Captain: pic.twitter.com/QZBFu4Qwtz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2025

If you win you will have to face Australia in semi-final Rohit & Co. : pic.twitter.com/EcuzsnBCkd — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 2, 2025

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.

Both sides entered Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of strong performances as New Zealand won the tri-nation ODI series in Pakistan against the hosts and South Africa.

India continued their winning streak from a home ODI series victory against England to consecutive victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage against Pakistan and Bangladesh.