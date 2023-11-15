Virat Kohli makes sweet comments about wife Anushka Sharma

Prolific India cricketer Virat Kohli made news not only because of his performance but for his sweet words for actor wife Anushka Sharma during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared several adorable moments throughout the fixture. His wife had a sigh of relief when a DRS review went in favour of her cricketer husband.

Semi Final India vs newzealand Virat Kohli ne DRS 😉#indianezeland pic.twitter.com/J7saBln2hI — Deepak kahar (@DeepakKaha63152) November 15, 2023

After the former captain scored his historic 50th ODI century, they blew flying kisses at each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The right-handed batter expressed his admiration for his celebrity wife in an interview during the innings break. He said it was a dream come true as he gave a memorable performance in the presence of Anushka Sharma and his mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

He described his wife as the person he loves the most.

“It’s stuff of dreams,” he said as quoted by an India news agency. “Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji is there, Anushka [Sharma] was sitting there. It’s very difficult for me to explain this but if I paint a perfect picture I would want this to be the picture.

“My life partner, the person I love the most is sitting there, my hero is there (Sachin) and all the fans at Wankhede, such historic venue so it was amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli’s splendid knock of 113-ball 117 helped India beat New Zealand by 70 runs and qualify for the final against Australia or South Africa.

The couple got married and are parents to a daughter Vamika.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the sports film ‘Chakda Xpress‘. The project is a biopic on former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami.