India outclass Pakistan by 88 runs in ICC Women’s World Cup clash

COLOMBO: India outplayed Pakistan by 88 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, maintaining their flawless record against their arch-rivals in One Day Internationals. The much-anticipated Ind vs Pak encounter took place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, where India’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Kranti Goud’s three-wicket haul, proved decisive.

Chasing 248, Pakistan faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 159 in 43 overs, handing India their 12th consecutive win in Ind vs Pak ODIs.

Pakistan’s innings began poorly, with opener Muneeba Ali run out for just 2 off 12 deliveries. Sadaf Shamas followed soon after, caught and bowled for 6, leaving Pakistan struggling at 20 for 2 in 7.3 overs. Aliya Riaz added only 2 before being dismissed in the 11th over, deepening the crisis for the Green Shirts.

A brief resistance came through Sidra Amin and Natalia Pervaiz, who put together a 69-run partnership that took Pakistan to 95 for 3. However, with the required run rate climbing rapidly, Pervaiz departed, and the innings began to unravel once again.

Sidra Amin stood firm amid the collapse, reaching a well-earned half-century. She top-scored with 81 runs off 106 balls, hitting nine boundaries and a six, before falling in the 39th over. With her departure, Pakistan’s hopes evaporated, and the team was dismissed for 159.

For India, Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma were the standout performers with the ball, taking three wickets each, effectively sealing the Ind vs Pak contest in India’s favour.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had a strong outing with the ball, as Diana Baig delivered a superb spell to claim four wickets, helping to restrict India to 247 in 50 overs. After being put in to bat, the Indian openers gave a steady start with a 47-run stand — Pratika Rawal making 31 and Smriti Mandhana 23.

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana provided the breakthrough by trapping Mandhana lbw, followed by Sadia Iqbal dismissing Rawal to reduce India to 67 for 2. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol then added 39 runs, followed by another 45-run stand between Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues, taking India past 150.

Deol was the top scorer with 46 off 65 balls, including four fours and a six, while Rodrigues contributed 32 from 37 deliveries. Later, Richa Ghosh played a crucial cameo, scoring 35 off just 20 balls, striking two sixes and three fours to help India reach 247.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig shone with 4 wickets, while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal chipped in with two each.

The comprehensive win ensured that India remained unbeaten against Pakistan in the Ind vs Pak Women’s World Cup rivalry, extending their dominance to a 12-0 record. With Kranti Goud’s match-winning spell and disciplined teamwork, India’s women once again proved superior in the iconic Ind vs Pak encounter.

This latest Ind vs Pak showdown reaffirmed India’s consistency and control in the tournament, while Pakistan will need to regroup quickly to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ind vs Pak Playing XI’s:

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (capt), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

