India have a psychological edge over Pakistan: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his views of Pakistan’s horrendous batting display against the hosts India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Captain Babar Azam’s 50 became the Green Shirts’ only saving grace as India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rattled the side’s batting line-up restricting them to 191 as Pakistan could only play 42.5 overs.

Michael Vaughan, talking about Pakistan’s dismal performance against, said Babar Azam’s side play with a defeatist approach against the neighbours.

“India have a psychological edge over Pakistan,” he said.”Pakistan have so much talent but they play like a team that doesn’t believe they can beat the men in Blue.”

Pakistan were cruising towards a 300-plus total when they were batting with at 155-2 in the 30th over. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were well settled at the crease.

But India’s Mohammed Siraj took the game away from Pakistan by dismissing the Pakistan frontman. It sparked a spectacular collapse, with Pakistan unable to bat the entire 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the India bowlers, claiming 2-19 in a clinical display of his distinctive style of seam bowling.

