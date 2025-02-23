Mohammed Shami registers unwanted record in Pakistan clash

India pacer Mohammed Shami bagged an unwanted record during the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The right-arm pacer opened the attack for India after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifth game of the ongoing tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, Mohammed Shami had a forgetful outing in the IND vs PAK game as he bowled an 11-bowl over, the most by an Indian bowler in the Champions Trophy.

The record for the longest over in the tournament was previously held by Jasprit Bumrah when he bowled a nine-ball over in the previous edition against Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami struggled to maintain his line in the high-intensity Champions Trophy 2025 game and bowled as many as five wides on either side of the wicket.

With his 11-ball over, he joined Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan for the longest over in an ODI for India.

Most balls bowled in an over for India in an ODI (including wides and no balls)

Mohammed Shami – 11 v PAK, Dubai today

Irfan Pathan – 11 v WI, Kingston 2006

Zaheer Khan – 11 v AUS, Wankhede 2003

The right-arm pacer also sparked injury concerns as walked off the field into the dressing room at the end of five overs during the IND vs PAK game.

Pertinent to note here that Shami was the pick of the bowlers in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The right-arm pacer bagged a five-wicket haul as India easily defeated Bangladesh in their opening game.