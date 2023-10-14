LIVE Updates: Babar Azam goes after 50, all eyes on Rizwan and Saud

India have won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first in ICC World Cup 2023 fixture being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

LIVE SCORE 157/3 OVERS 31

FALL OF WICKETS

1-41 (Abdullah Shafique, 7.6 ov), 2-73 (Imam-ul-Haq, 12.3 ov), 3-155 (Babar Azam, 29.4 ov)

MAJOR UPDATES AND VIDEOS

7.6 Siraj removes Abdullah Shafique

12.3 Hardik Pandya removes Imam-ul-Haq

29.4 Mohammad Siraj removes Babar Azam

“We were looking to field as well. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that,” said Pakistan team captain Babar Azam.

India made one change, with Shubman Gill replacing Ishan Kishan.

Pakistan have never won against India in the ODI World Cup in their seven outings since 1992.

Their previous loss was by 89 runs in a rain-hit league match of the 2019 edition in Manchester.

India remain behind in their overall ODI head-to-heads against Pakistan with 56 wins and 73 losses.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Babar Azam’s side entered the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.

Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.

A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.