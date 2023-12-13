24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
“Run machine” – Fans react to Arshdeep Singh’s performance against South Africa

Web Desk
By Web Desk
The Indian left-arm medium-fast bowler Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact with the ball in the second T20I as South Africa beat India by five wickets via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method. The match took place at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12.

Arshdeep Singh leaked 31 runs in his two out of four overs spell with 24 runs in his first over against the Proteas. The left-arm pacer conceded two sixes and three boundaries as the hosts made a flying start against India in the run chase.

The 24-year-old, Arshdeep recently proved expensive during the five-match home T20I series against Australia. He picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 10.69. Overall, he has scalped 58 wickets in 41 T20Is at an economy of 8.42, including a fifer.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with Arshdeep Singh’s bowling figures against South Africa in the second T20I. One user wrote:

“Run machine Arshdeep Singh.”

