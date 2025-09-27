Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh shines as India edge past Sri Lanka

DUBAI: In a thrilling Ind vs SL clash at the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, India edged out Sri Lanka in a dramatic Super Over finish at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh held his nerves in the Super Over, conceding just two runs while taking two wickets to seal India’s victory in the high-voltage Ind vs SL encounter. Arshdeep dismissed Kusal Perera with the very first ball of the Super Over and later sent back Dasun Shanaka on the penultimate delivery.

Chasing a modest target of three runs in their Super Over, India wasted no time as captain Suryakumar Yadav struck Wanindu Hasaranga towards extra cover and comfortably completed three runs, handing India a memorable win over Sri Lanka in this Ind vs SL thriller.

Earlier in regulation play, the match had gone right down to the wire. Sri Lanka needed three runs off the final ball with Shanaka on strike. Bowler Harshit Rana delivered a back-of-length ball which was hit towards long-on.

Arshdeep Singh fumbled the fielding, allowing two runs, but Shanaka’s desperate dive denied a third, leaving the scores tied and pushing the Ind vs SL contest into a Super Over.

Sri Lanka looked well placed at the start of the final over, requiring 12 runs with Pathum Nissanka on strike. But Nissanka, who played a brilliant knock of 107 off 58 balls with six sixes and seven fours, fell on the very first delivery of the decisive over, derailing Sri Lanka’s chase.

He had earlier anchored a 127-run second-wicket partnership with Kusal Perera, who contributed 58 off 32 balls, hitting eight fours and a six.

For India in this Ind vs SL encounter, opener Rohit Sharma top-scored with a blistering 61 off 31 balls, laced with 10 boundaries including two sixes. He first shared a 59-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (12 off 13) and later built another short partnership with Tilak Varma before being dismissed by Asalanka in the ninth over.

Later, Sanju Samson and Varma stabilized India’s innings with a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket. Samson scored 39 off 27 balls with three fours and a six before departing in the 16th over.

Hardik Pandya’s dismissal in the next over brought India to 162/5, but Tilak Varma stood firm, finishing unbeaten on 49 off 34 balls with four fours and a six. He was well supported by Axar Patel, who chipped in with 21 not out off 15 deliveries.

For Sri Lanka in this Ind vs SL contest, the bowling was evenly shared. Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka picked up one wicket each.

The Ind vs SL clash ended as one of the most exciting games of the Asia Cup 2025, with Arshdeep Singh emerging as the hero for India in the Super Over.

Also Read: Pakistan beat odds to book Asia Cup 2025 title clash with arch-rivals India