Australia hammer hosts India in second WT20I to level series

Australia on Sunday defeated hosts India in the second Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) at Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy to level the three-match series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The visitor clinched a six-wicket win in the must-win game to level the series 1-1. The third and final WT20I will be played at the same venue on January 9 (Tuesday).

Australia’s decision to field after winning the toss paid dividends as their impressive bowling performance restricted India to 130-8. Georgia Warehman, Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth took two wickets each.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the top scorer with 30 off 27 balls with five boundaries to her name. Opener Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh both contributed 23 to the scorecard.

Australia successfully chased the 131-run target in 19 overs at the loss of four wickets. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was the standout batter with her 21-ball 34, which included three boundaries and two maximums.

Captain Alyssa Healy chuipped in with 21-ball 26 with four boundaries to her name. She put on a 51-run opening partnership with Beth Mooney (20 off 29).

Deepti Sharma was the pick of India bowlers with her two-wicket haul.