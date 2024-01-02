Australia whitewash host India in Women’s ODI series

Phoebe Litchfield’s brilliant century helped Australia whitewash India in the three-match Women’s One Day International Series on Tuesday.

Australia handed a 190-run thrashing to India in the dead-rubber third fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Australia put on a daunting total of 338-7 after electing to bat first. Opener Phoebe Litchfield, who scored half-centuries in the previous fixtures, improved her form as she struck an impeccable ton.

Her classy 119-run knock came from 125 balls and included 16 boundaries and a six.

She and captain Alyssa Healy put on an 189-run opening partnership. The latter scored a half-century. The wicketkeeper batter struck four boundaries and three sixes on her way to 85-ball 82.

Shreyanka Patil was the pick of India bowlers with her three-wicket haul.

India, in chase of 338-run target, put on a hapless batting performance as they were dismissed for just 148 in 32.4 overs. Opener Smriti Mandha top-scored with 29 whereas Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma chipped in with 25 each.

Australia fielders were on top of their game as they took several screamers as well.

Georgia Wareham was the standout Australia bowler as she took three wickets. Megan Schutt, Alana King and Annabel Sutherland dismissed two India batters each.