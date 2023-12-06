Sciver, Ecclestone star as England brush aside India in first WT20I

England on Wednesday picked up a comfortable 38-run win over India in the opening game of the three-match Women’s T20I series at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

England, made to bat first, amassed 197-6 on the bank of Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s half-centuries.

The latter top-scored with 77 off 53 deliveries with 13 boundaries to her name. The former struck eight boundaries and two maximums on her way to 47-ball 75.

They put on a 138-run partnership on the third wicket.

Pacer Renuka Singh was the pick of the India bowlers with her three-wicket haul.

England restricted India to 159-6 thanks to spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s brilliant spell. The left-arm bowler returned with brilliant figures of 3-15 in four overs.

Opener Shafali Verma scored a half-century but her knock went in vain. She struck nine boundaries on her way to 42-ball 52.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was judged Player of the Match for her brilliant batting performance.

England will now play for a series win when they take on India in the second WT20I at the same venue on Dec. 9.

