‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette just got one of the rarest call of duty gifts ever

Breakout actress Inde Navarrette, currently riding the wave of global success from her performance as Nikki in the horror-thriller Obsession, was left entirely speechless during an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

A dedicated fan surprised the actress by gifting her an ultra-rare, pristine, factory-sealed 2009 edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The high-grade collectible is enclosed in a protective display case and carries a market valuation of roughly $1,000.

A Personal Connection: Navarrette’s Gaming Roots

Videos of Navarrette’s genuinely shocked reaction have gone viral across TikTok and Instagram. While the $1,000 price tag is impressive, the gift holds deep sentimental value for the Obsession star.

Long before her Hollywood breakthrough, Navarrette was an active gamer:

The Backstory: Navarrette grew up playing the Call of Duty franchise alongside her older brother.

The Pandemic Sanctuary: During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while struggling to navigate the dry spell between acting gigs, she built a tight-knit community streaming her gameplay on Twitch.

The Activision Connection: Recognizing her authentic history with the game, gaming giant Activision invited her to sit on a star-studded Fanatics Fest 2026 panel—which featured NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Infinity Ward director Mark Grigsby—to showcase the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

“I’m Not Selling This One”

When discussing the soaring value of the 2009 pristine physical copy, Navarrette laughed off any idea of turning the collectible over for a quick profit.

“Yes, and one recently sold for $1,000. Can you believe that?” Navarrette remarked to the crowd before firmly adding, “I’m not selling this one. [It’s staying] in my house. In my room.”

Activision Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl praised the actress at the event, explaining that the studio explicitly wanted to celebrate her longtime fandom alongside the explosive box-office success of Obsession. For Navarrette, the rare item serves as a full-circle reminder of the community that supported her before her Hollywood ascent.