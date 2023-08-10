Independence day: PIA announces discount on domestic flights

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 percent discount on all domestic flights, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said that the passengers will get a 14 percent on domestic flights on August 14.

“The discount is a gift from the national carrier to the compatriots for Independence Day,” the spokesperson added.

Nation will celebrate the 76th Independence Day of motherland on Monday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

In preparation for Independence Day on August 14, people decorate their vehicles, motorcycles, cars, and motorbikes every year with the green colour and Pakistan’s flags, while residents adorn their houses, bazaars, and markets with flags and lights to express their love for the country on the occasion.