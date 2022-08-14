Diamond jubilee celebrations: SBP reveals Rs75 commemorative banknote

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday released a commemorative banknote of Rs75 to mark Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

In a tweet, the central bank stated that the banknote would be available for public issuance on September 30, 2022.

The note, printed in green and white colours, has portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with Fatima Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on the obverse side.

1/2 #SBP unveils the design of Rs.75 commemorative banknote being issued on 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022.

For details: https://t.co/ZvCNGKxSjV pic.twitter.com/qweDbs28g7 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 14, 2022

The vignette on the reverse side of the banknote is inspired from the artwork banknote done by Sara Khan, a young and upcoming artist from Pakistan, the SBP wrote on its official website.

The nation is celebrating Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate Independence Day.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people. The national flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

