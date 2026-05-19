Inder Kaur’s body recovered days after abduction

The body of rising Punjabi singer Inder Kaur has been discovered in the Neelon Canal in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, six days after her family alleged she was abducted at gunpoint for refusing a marriage proposal. Upon recovery, the family identified the body, which was subsequently sent to the Samrala Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to a complaint filed by her brother, Jotinder Singh, the 29-year-old singer left their home on May 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in her Ford Figo to buy groceries but never returned. The family suspects that Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhaloor, orchestrated the abduction out of anger after Inder Kaur turned down his marriage proposal.

The family further alleges that Sukhwinder arrived in Punjab from Canada, kidnapped and killed Inder Kaur at gunpoint, dumped her body into the canal, and immediately fled back to Canada. Expressing frustration with the police investigation, the family questioned why prompt action was not taken despite an FIR being registered against Sukhwinder Singh and his accomplice, Karamjit Singh, on May 15. Jamalpur Police Station SHO Balbir Singh acknowledged the registration of the case and stated that active efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.