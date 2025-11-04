India announces reward for women's World Cup winners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a cash reward of $5.75 million for the women’s team after their triumphant ICC World Cup 2025 campaign.

Hosts India beat South Africa by 52 runs in front of a sell-out home crowd at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to lift their first one-day international (ODI) World Cup.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told AFP that the money was awarded “as a token of appreciation for the women’s team”, and would be spread across the players, support staff and selectors involved.

The Indian women, who triumphed at the third attempt after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017, have already received $4.48 million in prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC), a 239 percent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

This edition of the Women’s World Cup boasted an overall purse of $13.88 million, eclipsing the total $10 million for the last edition of the men’s championship.

India toiled in the league phase and suffered three successive defeats, but clinched the last semi-final spot before knocking out record seven-time champions and heavy favourites Australia.

Fans celebrated the victory at home and on the streets, with crowds in Delhi waving Indian flags and setting off fireworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports”.