Gurpatwant Singh Pannun signals armed struggle against India as Seattle Khalistan vote draws 27,000

SEATTLE: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun signaled the possibility of an armed struggle against India as a Khalistan referendum in Seattle drew more than 27,000 Sikh voters, organizers said, in a major show of support for the separatist movement.

Organizers of the nonbinding vote said tens of thousands of participants cast ballots in favor of an independent Khalistan, a proposed Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab region. The referendum, held with participation from Sikh community members traveling from across the United States, was conducted in an organized manner.

In remarks delivered via video link after the voting concluded, Pannun, a leader of the group Sikhs for Justice, raised the question of whether Sikhs should take up arms in response to what he described as Indian state repression. His comments introduced a more confrontational tone to a campaign that has largely centered on advocacy and international outreach.

Participants at the event chanted slogans in support of Khalistan and voiced criticism of the Indian government, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged injustices against Sikhs. India has repeatedly rejected the Khalistan movement and labeled such referendums as illegitimate.

Pannun said the movement would continue until its goals are achieved, adding that the issue of a potential armed struggle could be raised at international forums, including the United Nations, to seek global opinion.

Independent observer Don Waters, who monitored the process, said the voting was conducted in line with international standards aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness. He described the referendum as an opportunity for members of the Sikh community to express their views on self-determination.

The Seattle vote is part of a series of overseas referendums organized by pro-Khalistan groups seeking to highlight their demands on the global stage.

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