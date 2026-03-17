Sikhs for Justice Backs Pakistan’s Anti-Terror Operations in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs for Justice has publicly expressed support for Pakistan’s operations against militant groups in Afghanistan, criticizing India’s alleged role in the region.

In a statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent leader of the group, said that pro-Khalistan Sikhs are prepared to support Pakistan against what he described as a “proxy war” backed by India through elements within Afghanistan.

Pannun claimed that Pakistan is currently facing “state-sponsored terrorism” linked to the government of Narendra Modi, accusing New Delhi of using militant proxies along Pakistan’s western border.

He further alleged that India has established covert links with factions within the Taliban to destabilize Pakistan.

According to the group, Indian intelligence agencies are providing financial and logistical support to anti-Pakistan militant factions operating in Afghanistan.

Sikhs for Justice also asserted that Pakistan has responded decisively to security threats and claimed that India’s efforts in the region have not achieved their intended objectives.