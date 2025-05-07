web analytics
India also attacked Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: “India also targeted Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project,” said military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, adding that it damaged a part of the dam’s structure.

“What international norms and war laws and customs allow this — that you target water reserves, dams and hydro power structures of another country?”

Security sources said that India attacked a hydropower plant in Azad Kashmir and damaged it in early morning strikes on Wednesday.

“Indian targeting of water reservoirs has been blatant violation of the international law,” sources said.

“Intake structure of the Noseri dam on Neelum River was targeted in midnight at 2:00 AM,” security sources elaborate. “Indian shelling damaged intake gates of de-sanders unit”, sources said.

“Hydraulic protection unit of the dam’s hydraulic system was also targeted in attack,” sources further said.

“An ambulance was also damaged in the Indian attack,” sources added.

