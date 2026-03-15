India bars LPG access for households with piped gas connections

India’s Ministry of Petroleum ​and Natural Gas ‌said on Saturday that it ​has barred ​consumers with piped natural ⁠gas connections ​from retaining, obtaining ​or refilling domestic LPG cylinders under ​an amended ​supply order.

The amendment also ‌prohibits ⁠government oil companies from providing LPG connections or ​refills ​to ⁠consumers who already have ​PNG connections, ​the ⁠ministry said in a ⁠statement.

A few days ago, India also ​has asked liquefied petroleum gas consumers to avoid panic buying of LPG ‌cylinders and shift to piped natural gas where possible, oil ministry official Sujata Sharma said on Friday.

India’s crude oil, LPG, and liquefied natural gas supplies have been disrupted due to global shipping constraints after the U.S.-Israeli ​war with Iran halted traffic through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

“LPG ​is an issue of concern,” said Sharma, a joint secretary in the ⁠federal oil ministry, adding the government is cracking down on black marketing and hoarding of ​LPG cylinders in coordination with states.

About 333 million households use LPG cylinders, and more than ​150 million get gas supplies through pipelines. Sharma said about six million LPG-consuming households could easily switch to piped gas use.

“We request them to avail piped gas connection to ease pressure on LPG,” she ​said.