India beat Pakistan in FIH Hockey Pro League

India kept Pakistan winless with a 4-3 win in the FIH Pro Hockey League fixture at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Center on Tuesday.

The defeat marked Pakistan’s 13th consecutive loss in the tournament and extended India’s unbeaten run against the Green Shirts since 2016. Pakistan last defeated India at a competitive hockey game in 2016.

After taking an early lead, the Green Shirts were pushed back in the remaining three quarters as the Men in Blue took control of the game.

Nadeem Ahmed provided Pakistan a bright start with a goal on PC in the seventh minute. Pakistan remained on top despite India enjoying lengthy spells of possession.

However, the break shifted momentum towards India as Pakistan’s defensive strategy backfired. The Men in Blue took advantage of their superior circle penetrations (10) compared to Pakistan (2). Abhishek scored an equalizer in the 21st minute after several saves by goalkeeper Ali Raza.

Two minutes later, India’s Nikanta Sharma doubled the lead to put his side ahead in the contest. Pakistan created several chances at the end of the quarter, with Rana Waheed Ashraf impressing in midfield, but they were unable to find an equalizer.

At the end of the second quarter, the score line remained 2-1 in India’s favor.

India continued to dominate in the second half and extended their lead through goals from Sukhjeet Singh (39′) and Rajinder Singh (51′). The heat took its toll on Pakistan, as they could not score despite being awarded a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the third quarter.

The game was long done and dusted, but Pakistan continued to fight until the final whistle, with skipper Abu Mahmood and Moin Shakeel reducing the deficit. Eventually, India held on to secure a 4-3 victory.