India become first team to lose Test despite scoring five centuries

India became the first cricket team to lose a Test despite five of their batters scoring centuries in the first Test against England at Headingley.

A magnificent century from Ben Duckett helped steer England to a sensational five-wicket win in the first game after a thrilling day five on Tuesday.

The hosts reached a target of 371, the 10th highest successful run chase in red-ball cricket history, with the loss of five wickets.

With the defeat in the first Test, India became the first team to lose a Test match with five individual batters scoring centuries.

The visitors’ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scored tons in the first innings, while Pant and KL Rahul did it in the second.

The previous record for most centuries in a losing Test was held by Australia when four of their batters hit tons against England in Melbourne in 1928.

The game saw a plethora of records broken as a total of 1,673 runs were scored by England and India at Headingley, the highest aggregate in a Test match between the two sides.

Following the first game, India captain Shubman Gill rued missed chances by the fielders and the failure of the lower order.

“We had our chances. A few dropped catches and the lower order not contributing as much as we would like (cost us) but I am proud. Our young team is learning,” he said in a post-match interview.

“It just didn’t go our way in this match. We have to rectify (the batting collapses) in the upcoming matches,” he added.