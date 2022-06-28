India blocks Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed concerns over India blocking Twitter accounts of Pakistani embassies in several locations.

“Deeply concerning that India has blocked the flow of information to Indian Twitter by withholding access to following official accounts,” the Foreign Office said on Twitter.

The statement further added that India has withheld access to the Twitter handles of Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Diminishing space for plurality of voices & access to info in #India is extremely alarming. SM platforms must abide by applicable int’l norms; we are urging @Twitter to restore immediate access to our accounts & ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech & expression. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 27, 2022

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar urged Twitter to immediately restore access to the Pakistan missions’ accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.

“Social media platforms must abide by the applicable international norms,” he added.

Separately, Foreign Office on Monday confirmed that Pakistan’s participation in the High-level Dialogue on Global Development at the sidelines of BRICS, hosted by China, was blocked by one member.

One member blocked Pakistan’s participation in BRICS, FO confirms

The Foreign Office spokesperson while responding to media queries said that they have noted that this year a “High-level Dialogue on Global Development” was held as a BRICS side event in which a number of developing economies were invited.

“China being the host country engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitation to non-members,” it said.

