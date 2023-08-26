Boy dies of suffocation after locking himself inside car

A four-year-old boy on Friday died of suffocation after accidentally locking himself inside a car in India.

The incident reportedly happened in the Khammam district, Telangana.

The deceased, B Parthu Naik, used to stay at his relatives’ home after returning from classes until his farmer parents collected him after their job timings.

While playing, he got into a parked car and accidentally locked himself in it. His loved ones searched high and dry, but he wasn’t found.

They found him dead inside the car in the evening.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of people die while trapped inside cars in India. A six-year-old boy passed away of suffocation after getting trapped inside a parked car in Ahmedabad.`

The child’s mother, Boliben took her son Ajay Saraniya along with her at her job. The mother recalled her not realizing when Ajay left her side and ran away.

She told her family about her son’s disappearance and they started searching for the child. However, their efforts were in vain.

Meanwhile, the child got inside a car and, unfortunately, got locked inside. The car’s owner found the body inside the vehicle when he opened its doors the next day.

